Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s traded shares stood at 296,279 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.12, to imply an increase of 3.25% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The RCKT share’s 52-week high remains $35, putting it -12.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.01. The company has a valuation of $1.72 Billion, with an average of 518.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 301.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RCKT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.52.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

After registering a 3.25% upside on the day, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.00- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 11.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.71%, and 10.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.73%. Short interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) saw shorts transact 9.14 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.6, implying an increase of 27.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCKT is trading +51.03% off suggested target high and 9.25% from its likely low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 16.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.8% annually.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 5.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.5% of the shares at 106.9% float percentage. In total, 190 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.81 Million shares (or 30.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $384.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 2.97 Million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $67.79 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 1,550,000 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $21.28 Million.

