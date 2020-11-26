Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s traded shares stood at 323,034 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.6, to imply a decline of -2.78% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The RFP share’s 52-week high remains $5.87, putting it -4.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $456.59 Million, with an average of 290.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 451.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RFP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.45.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

After registering a -2.78% downside on the day, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.87-4 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.45%, and 11.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.33%. Short interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) saw shorts transact 769.28 Million shares and set a 1.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.81, implying an increase of 3.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.75 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RFP is trading +33.93% off suggested target high and -15.18% from its likely low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Resolute Forest Products Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares are +201.08% up over the last 6 months. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 176.3% this quarter before jumping 118.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -120.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.21% annually.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Resolute Forest Products Inc. insiders hold 1.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.18% of the shares at 86.73% float percentage. In total, 120 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 30.55 Million shares (or 37.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $136.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Chou Associates Management Inc. with 4.57 Million shares, or about 5.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $20.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,670,830 shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 Million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about $2.96 Million.

