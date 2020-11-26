Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s traded shares stood at 513,579 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $121.33, to imply a decline of -2.75% or -$3.43 in intraday trading. The RGA share’s 52-week high remains $168.13, putting it -38.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.39. The company has a valuation of $8.24 Billion, with an average of 437.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 539.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RGA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.29.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) trade information

After registering a -2.75% downside on the day, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $126.97 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.14%, and 12.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.59%. Short interest in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) saw shorts transact 1.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $118.44, implying a decline of-2.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $96 and $139 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGA is trading +14.56% off suggested target high and -20.88% from its likely low.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) shares are +33.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.03% against -12.6%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.2% this quarter before jumping 53.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.76 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.61 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.79 Billion for this quarter and $3.2 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.7% before jumping 12.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 35.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.75% annually.

RGA Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has its next earnings report out between January 26 and February 01, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 2.8, with the share yield ticking at 2.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.64%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s Major holders

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.23% of the shares at 97.7% float percentage. In total, 628 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.6 Million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $627.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.29 Million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $598.65 Million.

We also have Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Oakmark Fund holds roughly 2,133,833 shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $203.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $151.5 Million.

