R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s traded shares stood at 428,608 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply an increase of 2.38% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The RRD share’s 52-week high remains $4.35, putting it -152.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $122.81 Million, with an average of 366.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 576.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RRD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.21.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) trade information

After registering a 2.38% upside on the day, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.76 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.62%, and 37.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.46%. Short interest in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) saw shorts transact 2.57 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 16.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RRD is trading +16.28% off suggested target high and 16.28% from its likely low.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) shares are +57.8% up over the last 6 months. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -52.3% this quarter before falling -103% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -27% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.16 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.63 Billion for this quarter and $1.41 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -28.5% before falling -21.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -453.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5% annually.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s Major holders

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company insiders hold 3.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.94% of the shares at 77.45% float percentage. In total, 135 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Chatham Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.07 Million shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with 7.04 Million shares, or about 9.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $10.28 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,372,831 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $2.54 Million.

