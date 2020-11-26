Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s traded shares stood at 382,403 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.54, to imply a decline of -4.92% or -$0.39 in intraday trading. The NEW share’s 52-week high remains $12.39, putting it -64.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.62. The company has a valuation of $656.98 Million, with an average of 292.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 349.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Puxin Limited (NEW), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NEW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) trade information

After registering a -4.92% downside on the day, Puxin Limited (NEW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.10-6 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 6.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.18%, and -2.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.05%. Short interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw shorts transact 159.38 Million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Puxin Limited (NEW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 47.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Major holders

Puxin Limited insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.36% of the shares at 9.39% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.59 Million shares (or 2.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nomura Holdings Inc. with 1.82 Million shares, or about 2.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $16.18 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Puxin Limited (NEW) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF holds roughly 23,075 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.52 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.37 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $98.79 Thousand.

