Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s traded shares stood at 311,153 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $95.32, to imply a decline of -0.52% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The POST share’s 52-week high remains $112.38, putting it -17.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.97. The company has a valuation of $6.28 Billion, with an average of 728.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 473.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Post Holdings, Inc. (POST), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.72.

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside on the day, Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $98.21- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.85%, and 2.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.63%. Short interest in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw shorts transact 2.39 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.38, implying an increase of 12.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $89 and $122 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POST is trading +27.99% off suggested target high and -6.63% from its likely low.

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Post Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) shares are +9.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.69% against 13.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.3% this quarter before jumping 3.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 1.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.42 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.42 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.46 Billion for this quarter and $1.49 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.5% before falling -5.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -38.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.6% annually.

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s Major holders

Post Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 7.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.41% of the shares at 98.94% float percentage. In total, 406 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Route One Investment Company, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7Million shares (or 10.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $602.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.52 Million shares, or about 8.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $474.69 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,753,035 shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $153.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 Million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about $141.68 Million.

