Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)’s traded shares stood at 434,742 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $333.59, to imply an increase of 1.62% or $5.31 in intraday trading. The POOL share’s 52-week high remains $391.5, putting it -17.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $160.35. The company has a valuation of $13.4 Billion, with an average of 470.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 486.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Pool Corporation (POOL), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POOL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.76.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) trade information

After registering a 1.62% upside on the day, Pool Corporation (POOL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $343.82 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 2.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.46%, and -7.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.07%. Short interest in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) saw shorts transact 800.74 Million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $374.29, implying an increase of 12.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $350 and $405 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POOL is trading +21.41% off suggested target high and 4.92% from its likely low.

Pool Corporation (POOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pool Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pool Corporation (POOL) shares are +24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.88% against 7.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.7% this quarter before jumping 21.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 18.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $699.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $796Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $582.23 Million for this quarter and $677.29 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.1% before jumping 17.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 13.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17% annually.

POOL Dividends

Pool Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 11 and February 15, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Pool Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.32, with the share yield ticking at 0.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.06%.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)’s Major holders

Pool Corporation insiders hold 3.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.53% of the shares at 98.67% float percentage. In total, 700 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.78 Million shares (or 9.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.43 Million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.15 Billion.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pool Corporation (POOL) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 1,138,184 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $380.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $293.43 Million.

