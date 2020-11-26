Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s traded shares stood at 619,794 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.36, to imply a decline of -1.73% or -$1.17 in intraday trading. The PLMR share’s 52-week high remains $121.87, putting it -83.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.21. The company has a valuation of $1.69 Billion, with an average of 439.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 373.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLMR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.24.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside on the day, Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $73.67- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 9.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.95%, and -28.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 31.43%. Short interest in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) saw shorts transact 1.24 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.29, implying an increase of 57.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $82 and $130 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLMR is trading +95.9% off suggested target high and 23.57% from its likely low.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palomar Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) shares are -10.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.8% against -10%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before jumping 8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 43.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $103.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $73.34 Million for this quarter and $71.49 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.4% before jumping 33.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -33.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.5% annually.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s Major holders

Palomar Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 6.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.62% of the shares at 107.09% float percentage. In total, 277 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.02 Million shares (or 11.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $315.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.25 Million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $234.92 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1,506,979 shares. This is just over 5.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $129.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 Million, or 5.2% of the shares, all valued at about $118.22 Million.

