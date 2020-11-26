Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s traded shares stood at 304,461 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.36, to imply a decline of -1.43% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The PCRX share’s 52-week high remains $68.08, putting it -7.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.46. The company has a valuation of $2.75 Billion, with an average of 516.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 438.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PCRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.8.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) trade information

After registering a -1.43% downside on the day, Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $68.08- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 6.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.12%, and 14.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.87%. Short interest in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) saw shorts transact 5.94 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.38, implying an increase of 4.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54 and $83 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCRX is trading +31% off suggested target high and -14.77% from its likely low.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pacira BioSciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) shares are +44.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.14% against 15.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.9% this quarter before jumping 28.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 1.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $130.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $122.42 Million for this quarter and $105.68 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.3% before jumping 14.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 26.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s Major holders

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. insiders hold 0.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 116.28% of the shares at 117.21% float percentage. In total, 350 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.66 Million shares (or 15.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $400.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.29 Million shares, or about 9.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $257.82 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,617,715 shares. This is just over 6.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.31 Million, or 5.31% of the shares, all valued at about $138.71 Million.

