Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s traded shares stood at 406,634 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.99, to imply a decline of -2.12% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The OVID share’s 52-week high remains $9.4, putting it -56.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $379.98 Million, with an average of 523.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 948.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OVID a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.32.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

After registering a -2.12% downside on the day, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.38-6 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 6.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.33%, and 12.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.34%. Short interest in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) saw shorts transact 3.05 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying an increase of 144.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OVID is trading +250.58% off suggested target high and 66.94% from its likely low.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 26.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 34.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.74% of the shares at 60.85% float percentage. In total, 116 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.62 Million shares (or 5.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.76 Million shares, or about 4.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $15.84 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,742,420 shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 Million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about $8.68 Million.

