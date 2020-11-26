Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s traded shares stood at 331,974 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.39, to imply a decline of -5.27% or -$3.36 in intraday trading. The OM share’s 52-week high remains $66.96, putting it -10.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.5. The company has a valuation of $2.58 Billion, with an average of 240.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 375.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Outset Medical, Inc. (OM), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.68.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.4, implying a decline of-8.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OM is trading -0.65% off suggested target high and -20.52% from its likely low.

Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -37.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Outset Medical, Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.57% of the shares at 92.07% float percentage. In total, 104 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.97 Million shares (or 21.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $448.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.35 Million shares, or about 14.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $317.46 Million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 242,121 shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 193.8 Thousand, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about $9.69 Million.

