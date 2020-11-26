Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s traded shares stood at 682,137 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.23, to imply an increase of 16.19% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The ORMP share’s 52-week high remains $6.05, putting it -87.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.4. The company has a valuation of $75.99 Million, with an average of 144.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 148.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ORMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.2.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

After registering a 16.19% upside on the day, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.34-3 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.17%, and 26.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.28%. Short interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw shorts transact 221.37 Million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.67, implying an increase of 199.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORMP is trading +426.32% off suggested target high and 85.76% from its likely low.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares are +2.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -171.95% against 10.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.3% this quarter before falling -4.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 31.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $660Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending February 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $660Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $650Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 3.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s Major holders

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 13.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.67% of the shares at 17.01% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 468.62 Thousand shares (or 1.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 197.76 Thousand shares, or about 0.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $516.16 Thousand.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF holds roughly 98,486 shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $257.05 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53.19 Thousand, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about $138.82 Thousand.

