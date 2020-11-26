Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)’s traded shares stood at 485,564 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.82, to imply an increase of 8.79% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The WRTC share’s 52-week high remains $14.4, putting it -147.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.25. The company has a valuation of $216.57 Million, with an average of 535.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 733.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WRTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.1.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) trade information

After registering a 8.79% upside on the day, Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.31-7 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 7.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.16%, and 3.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.92%. Short interest in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) saw shorts transact 3.83 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 67.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WRTC is trading +71.82% off suggested target high and 63.23% from its likely low.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wrap Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) shares are -9.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.24% against 7.3%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -11.1% this quarter before falling -25% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 462.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $251Million for this quarter and $689Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 453.8% before jumping 130.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -105.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)’s Major holders

Wrap Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 44.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.83% of the shares at 39.14% float percentage. In total, 106 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 3.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 949.34 Thousand shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $6.43 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 356,900 shares. This is just over 1.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 316.85 Thousand, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about $3.32 Million.

