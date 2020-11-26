Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s traded shares stood at 469,299 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.18, to imply a decline of -1.66% or -$0.93 in intraday trading. The WAL share’s 52-week high remains $58.94, putting it -6.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.9. The company has a valuation of $5.56 Billion, with an average of 979.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 745.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WAL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) trade information

After registering a -1.66% downside on the day, Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $56.28- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.04%, and 30.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.19%. Short interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw shorts transact 2.18 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.08, implying a decline of-9.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44 and $63 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WAL is trading +14.17% off suggested target high and -20.26% from its likely low.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Western Alliance Bancorporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares are +44.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -8.26% against -12.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.8% this quarter before jumping 48.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 11.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $318.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $317.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $288Million for this quarter and $274.13 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.7% before jumping 15.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 17% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

WAL Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation has its next earnings report out between January 21 and January 25, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 1.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s Major holders

Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders hold 3.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.53% of the shares at 87.5% float percentage. In total, 420 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.91 Million shares (or 7.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $250.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.17 Million shares, or about 7.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $226.67 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,590,949 shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $85.99 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“