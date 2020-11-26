Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s traded shares stood at 405,619 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply an increase of 11.41% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The STCN share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -121.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $55.23 Million, with an average of 354.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 132.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STCN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) trade information

After registering a 11.41% upside on the day, Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.9056 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.85%, and 46.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.72%. Short interest in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) saw shorts transact 35.93 Million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.5, implying an increase of 2456.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.5 and $22.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STCN is trading +2456.82% off suggested target high and 2456.82% from its likely low.

Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 89.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s Major holders

Steel Connect, Inc. insiders hold 12.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.31% of the shares at 54.26% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Steel Partners Holdings, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.18 Million shares (or 28.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.44 Million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.32 Million.

We also have Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Steel Connect, Inc. (STCN) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd holds roughly 1,630,000 shares. This is just over 2.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $978.16 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 950Thousand, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about $570.1 Thousand.

