Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s traded shares stood at 387,553 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.99, to imply a decline of -0.44% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The RTLR share’s 52-week high remains $18.41, putting it -104.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.9. The company has a valuation of $1.37 Billion, with an average of 531.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 443.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RTLR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.22.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside on the day, Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.21-2 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 2.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.9%, and 38.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.47%. Short interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw shorts transact 942.17 Million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.38, implying an increase of 4.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RTLR is trading +33.48% off suggested target high and -22.14% from its likely low.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rattler Midstream LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) shares are +6.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.44% against -18.7%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -18.5% this quarter before falling -21.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -10.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $99.38 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $96.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $125.31 Million for this quarter and $129.4 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.7% before falling -25.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 54.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

RTLR Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Rattler Midstream LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 9.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s Major holders

Rattler Midstream LP insiders hold 3.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.48% of the shares at 89.53% float percentage. In total, 103 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Zimmer Partners, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.79 Million shares (or 10.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 3.23 Million shares, or about 7.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $19.23 Million.

We also have Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fd holds roughly 2,917,943 shares. This is just over 6.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 Million, or 6.5% of the shares, all valued at about $17.02 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“