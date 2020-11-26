Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s traded shares stood at 432,299 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.38, to imply a decline of -1.98% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The PRDO share’s 52-week high remains $19.85, putting it -74.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.11. The company has a valuation of $788.49 Million, with an average of 525.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 456.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRDO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.34.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) trade information

After registering a -1.98% downside on the day, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.66- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 2.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.88%, and -5.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.12%. Short interest in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) saw shorts transact 3.83 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.67, implying an increase of 99.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRDO is trading +119.68% off suggested target high and 75.75% from its likely low.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Perdoceo Education Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) shares are -30.1% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.95% against 11.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3% this quarter before jumping 9.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 9.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $171.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $180.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $158.45 Million for this quarter and $170.99 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.3% before jumping 5.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 25.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s Major holders

Perdoceo Education Corporation insiders hold 0.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.04% of the shares at 96.72% float percentage. In total, 272 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.26 Million shares (or 14.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.55 Million shares, or about 8.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $67.89 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,233,880 shares. This is just over 6.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.64 Million, or 3.82% of the shares, all valued at about $32.37 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“