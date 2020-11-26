LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s traded shares stood at 603,147 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.3, to imply an increase of 8.2% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The LPTH share’s 52-week high remains $4.87, putting it -47.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $86.16 Million, with an average of 331.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 392.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.01.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

After registering a 8.2% upside on the day, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.40-2 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.19%, and 42.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 355.17%. Short interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw shorts transact 555.67 Million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.88, implying an increase of 17.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPTH is trading +21.21% off suggested target high and 13.64% from its likely low.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LightPath Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) shares are +42.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.33% against -0.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -66.7% this quarter before falling -33.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 130.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

LightPath Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 22.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.18% of the shares at 31.14% float percentage. In total, 45 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 5.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.27 Million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.06 Million.

We also have Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Royce Capital Fund-Micro-Cap Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Royce Micro-Cap Fund holds roughly 846,584 shares. This is just over 3.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 378.1 Thousand, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about $1.26 Million.

