Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s traded shares stood at 389,511 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $248.86, to imply a decline of -1.87% or -$4.75 in intraday trading. The PODD share’s 52-week high remains $269.42, putting it -8.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $121. The company has a valuation of $16.41 Billion, with an average of 372.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 391.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Insulet Corporation (PODD), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PODD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.03.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

After registering a -1.87% downside on the day, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $269.42 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 7.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.02%, and -0.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 45.36%. Short interest in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) saw shorts transact 2.3 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $250.88, implying an increase of 0.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $230 and $285 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PODD is trading +14.52% off suggested target high and -7.58% from its likely low.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Insulet Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares are +31.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 94.74% against 10.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -62.5% this quarter before jumping 433.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 20.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $232.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $229.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $209.4 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 245% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

Insulet Corporation insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.76% of the shares at 106.03% float percentage. In total, 611 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.77 Million shares (or 14.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.31 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 6.52 Million shares, or about 9.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.54 Billion.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3,278,201 shares. This is just over 4.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $775.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 Million, or 4.61% of the shares, all valued at about $719.47 Million.

