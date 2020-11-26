NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s traded shares stood at 638,067 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.85, to imply an increase of 4.2% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The NXGN share’s 52-week high remains $18.74, putting it -4.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.1. The company has a valuation of $1.19 Billion, with an average of 234.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 303.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NXGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.19.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) trade information

After registering a 4.2% upside on the day, NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.74- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 4.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.05%, and 18.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.08%. Short interest in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) saw shorts transact 1.62 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.17, implying a decline of-15.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXGN is trading +17.65% off suggested target high and -27.17% from its likely low.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextGen Healthcare, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) shares are +72.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.23% against 4.4%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -17.4% this quarter before falling -10% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 1.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -70.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.94% annually.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s Major holders

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. insiders hold 19.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.64% of the shares at 98.48% float percentage. In total, 243 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.84 Million shares (or 13.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.64 Million shares, or about 12.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $110.03 Million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 4,323,754 shares. This is just over 6.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.39 Million, or 5.08% of the shares, all valued at about $46.09 Million.

