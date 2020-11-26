Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)’s traded shares stood at 313,625 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.77, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MLSS share’s 52-week high remains $3.05, putting it -72.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $112.74 Million, with an average of 275.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 225.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MLSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.03.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 125.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MLSS is trading +125.99% off suggested target high and 125.99% from its likely low.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.3 Million for this quarter and $1.3 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -30% before jumping 36.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 21.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)’s Major holders

Milestone Scientific Inc. insiders hold 32.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.67% of the shares at 17.31% float percentage. In total, 64 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.61 Million shares (or 4.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.81 Million shares, or about 2.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.51 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,015,938 shares. This is just over 1.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 756.49 Thousand, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about $1.05 Million.

