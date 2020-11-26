Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s traded shares stood at 412,463 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.28, to imply a decline of -8.72% or -$1.46 in intraday trading. The MESO share’s 52-week high remains $21.28, putting it -39.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.12. The company has a valuation of $1.77 Billion, with an average of 765.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 633.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Mesoblast Limited (MESO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MESO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.24.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) trade information

After registering a -8.72% downside on the day, Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.41- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 12.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.49%, and 36.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.33%. Short interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw shorts transact 3.25 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.27, implying an increase of 13.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.14 and $25.14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MESO is trading +64.53% off suggested target high and -59.82% from its likely low.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mesoblast Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) shares are +15.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.24% against 14%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -300% this quarter before jumping 34.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 340% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 18.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.8% annually.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Major holders

Mesoblast Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.89% of the shares at 2.89% float percentage. In total, 60 institutions holds shares in the company, led by M&G Investment Management Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 793Thousand shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 525.25 Thousand shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $9.76 Million.

We also have SIT Small Cap Growth Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mesoblast Limited (MESO) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, SIT Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 63,900 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.36 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $341.15 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“