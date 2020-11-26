Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s traded shares stood at 380,490 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.76, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The VIVO share’s 52-week high remains $26.58, putting it -49.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.51. The company has a valuation of $765.03 Million, with an average of 519.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 616.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VIVO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.33.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) trade information

After registering a 2.54% upside on the day, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.46- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 8.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4%, and -3.11% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 81.78%. Short interest in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw shorts transact 3.44 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.58, implying an increase of 44.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.75 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIVO is trading +68.92% off suggested target high and 16.84% from its likely low.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meridian Bioscience, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) shares are +14.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0% against 10.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 230% this quarter before jumping 26.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 10.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 10.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17% annually.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s Major holders

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. insiders hold 1.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.55% of the shares at 95.86% float percentage. In total, 292 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.73 Million shares (or 15.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $114.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.65 Million shares, or about 10.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $78.99 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,625,111 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $28.13 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“