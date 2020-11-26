McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s traded shares stood at 570,219 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.33, to imply an increase of 3.22% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The MCFE share’s 52-week high remains $19.78, putting it -21.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.15. The company has a valuation of $6.93 Billion, with an average of 1.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for McAfee Corp. (MCFE), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MCFE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.31.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.44, implying an increase of 31.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCFE is trading +59.22% off suggested target high and 10.23% from its likely low.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 53.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.25% annually.

