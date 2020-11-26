Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s traded shares stood at 419,664 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.22, to imply a decline of -3.07% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The CLI share’s 52-week high remains $23.89, putting it -68% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.35. The company has a valuation of $1.29 Billion, with an average of 519.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.05.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) trade information

After registering a -3.07% downside on the day, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.06- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 5.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.87%, and 16.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.52%. Short interest in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) saw shorts transact 6.9 Million shares and set a 6.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.29, implying an increase of 14.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLI is trading +110.97% off suggested target high and -8.58% from its likely low.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mack-Cali Realty Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) shares are -6.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.16% against -2.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.2% this quarter before jumping 59.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 0.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $92.74 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $86.67 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 239% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.73% annually.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s Major holders

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation insiders hold 6.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.61% of the shares at 96.06% float percentage. In total, 254 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.8 Million shares (or 16.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $186.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.35 Million shares, or about 13.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $155.85 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,277,823 shares. This is just over 5.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.05 Million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about $58.34 Million.

