Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s traded shares stood at 571,693 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13, to imply a decline of -1.66% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The LNTH share’s 52-week high remains $21.42, putting it -64.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.67. The company has a valuation of $869.33 Million, with an average of 551.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 482.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LNTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.04.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) trade information

After registering a -1.66% downside on the day, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.71- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.26%, and 0.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.62%. Short interest in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw shorts transact 2.02 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.33, implying an increase of 48.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LNTH is trading +69.23% off suggested target high and 23.08% from its likely low.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lantheus Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) shares are -5.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.25% against 10.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -88.2% this quarter before falling -69.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -1.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $96.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $89.35 Million for this quarter and $90.7 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.7% before jumping 10.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -23% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.62% annually.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s Major holders

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.65% of the shares at 93.97% float percentage. In total, 271 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.86 Million shares (or 14.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $124.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 5.06 Million shares, or about 7.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $64.12 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,091,944 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $25.65 Million.

