Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s traded shares stood at 321,018 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.77, to imply a decline of -3.48% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The JT share’s 52-week high remains $17.464, putting it -530.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.6. The company has a valuation of $58.54 Million, with an average of 161.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) trade information

After registering a -3.48% downside on the day, Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.08-1 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 10.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.48%, and -45.69% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -76.76%. Short interest in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) saw shorts transact 105.32 Million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $151.89 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $352.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $89.62 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -119.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s Major holders

Jianpu Technology Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.05% of the shares at 26.05% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.37 Million shares (or 5.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 1.04 Million shares, or about 4.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $4.25 Million.

