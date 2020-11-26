J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s traded shares stood at 679,484 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $153.69, to imply a decline of -1.7% or -$2.65 in intraday trading. The JJSF share’s 52-week high remains $189.8, putting it -23.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $105.67. The company has a valuation of $2.91 Billion, with an average of 139.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 141.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JJSF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.05.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) trade information

After registering a -1.7% downside on the day, J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $158.44 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.35%, and 12.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.6%. Short interest in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) saw shorts transact 1.47 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $133.67, implying a decline of-13.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $117 and $155 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JJSF is trading +0.85% off suggested target high and -23.87% from its likely low.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing J & J Snack Foods Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) shares are +19.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 140.54% against 13.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -96.3% this quarter before falling -78.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -13.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $252.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $231.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $311.87 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -19%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 24.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6% annually.

JJSF Dividends

J & J Snack Foods Corp. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 29, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.3, with the share yield ticking at 1.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.29%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s Major holders

J & J Snack Foods Corp. insiders hold 20.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.65% of the shares at 96.12% float percentage. In total, 314 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.4 Million shares (or 12.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $312.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.61 Million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $210.36 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 914,198 shares. This is just over 4.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $123.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 539.06 Thousand, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $68.53 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“