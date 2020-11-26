Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s traded shares stood at 492,708 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.05, to imply a decline of -0.99% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The IRT share’s 52-week high remains $16.85, putting it -29.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.86. The company has a valuation of $1.24 Billion, with an average of 826.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 602.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IRT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.03.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside on the day, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.44- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 2.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.61%, and 11.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.32%. Short interest in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) saw shorts transact 9.24 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.89, implying a decline of-1.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $14.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRT is trading +11.11% off suggested target high and -8.05% from its likely low.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $53.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $51.25 Million for this quarter and $51.16 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.8% before jumping 6.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 68.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

IRT Dividends

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s Major holders

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.09% of the shares at 98.97% float percentage. In total, 287 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.39 Million shares (or 17.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $189.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.87 Million shares, or about 11.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $125.96 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,802,615 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.59 Million, or 4.84% of the shares, all valued at about $52.74 Million.

