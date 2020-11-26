Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s traded shares stood at 347,011 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.96, to imply a decline of -0.22% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The HGEN share’s 52-week high remains $33.95, putting it -278.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $462.48 Million, with an average of 510.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 612.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HGEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.63.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside on the day, Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.37-4 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 4.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.61%, and -30.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 267.59%. Short interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) saw shorts transact 719.5 Million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.5, implying an increase of 218.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HGEN is trading +279.46% off suggested target high and 179.02% from its likely low.

Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 60.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 27.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.5% annually.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Humanigen, Inc. insiders hold 40.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.51% of the shares at 51.08% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Valiant Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.07 Million shares (or 3.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 2.33 Million shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $24.82 Million.

