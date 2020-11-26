Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s traded shares stood at 376,473 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.56, to imply an increase of 0.69% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The HEP share’s 52-week high remains $24.59, putting it -68.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.57. The company has a valuation of $1.54 Billion, with an average of 566.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 299.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HEP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.45.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) trade information

After registering a 0.69% upside on the day, Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.81- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.67%, and 16.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.27%. Short interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw shorts transact 902.82 Million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.5, implying an increase of 27.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HEP is trading +51.1% off suggested target high and 9.89% from its likely low.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Holly Energy Partners, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) shares are -9.9% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.41% against -11.1%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.7% this quarter before jumping 104.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -6.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $130.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $131.63 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 25.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.6% annually.

HEP Dividends

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 9.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.42%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s Major holders

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. insiders hold 56.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.23% of the shares at 74.59% float percentage. In total, 119 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.49 Million shares (or 5.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 5.42 Million shares, or about 5.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $65.71 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 5,315,704 shares. This is just over 5.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.63 Million, or 4.4% of the shares, all valued at about $66.23 Million.

