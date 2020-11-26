Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s traded shares stood at 344,413 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.84, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The HIL share’s 52-week high remains $3.72, putting it -102.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $103.46 Million, with an average of 588.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 477.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hill International, Inc. (HIL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Hill International, Inc. (HIL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.945 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 5.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.48%, and 27.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.77%. Short interest in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) saw shorts transact 264.17 Million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 280.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIL is trading +280.43% off suggested target high and 280.43% from its likely low.

Hill International, Inc. (HIL) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2017, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $152.61 Million for this quarter and $147.99 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -34% before falling -33.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 144.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s Major holders

Hill International, Inc. insiders hold 13.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.12% of the shares at 61.7% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Engine Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.56 Million shares (or 10.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ancora Advisors, LLC with 4.38 Million shares, or about 7.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $5.78 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Special Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hill International, Inc. (HIL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,112,616 shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 Million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $1.55 Million.

