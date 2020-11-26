Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s traded shares stood at 521,894 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.92, to imply a decline of -2.39% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The GRBK share’s 52-week high remains $25.05, putting it -9.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.66. The company has a valuation of $1.16 Billion, with an average of 492.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 441.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRBK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.6.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) trade information

After registering a -2.39% downside on the day, Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.05- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 8.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.01%, and 26.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.65%. Short interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw shorts transact 1.08 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.33, implying an increase of 19.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRBK is trading +30.89% off suggested target high and 4.71% from its likely low.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Green Brick Partners, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) shares are +114.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 97.41% against -0.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 93.5% this quarter before jumping 96.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 24.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $278.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $320.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $223.27 Million for this quarter and $189.25 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.8% before jumping 69.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 13.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.72% annually.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s Major holders

Green Brick Partners, Inc. insiders hold 4.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.17% of the shares at 90.64% float percentage. In total, 187 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenlight Capital, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 24.12 Million shares (or 47.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $388.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.06 Million shares, or about 6.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $49.21 Million.

We also have iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF holds roughly 683,816 shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 661.22 Thousand, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about $7.84 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“