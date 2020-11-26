Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)’s traded shares stood at 749,766 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply a decline of -0.36% or $0 in intraday trading. The GSV share’s 52-week high remains $1.14, putting it -80.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $196.91 Million, with an average of 514.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 899.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.02.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside on the day, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.682 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 7.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.28%, and -10.68% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -26.34%. Short interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) saw shorts transact 4.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.91, implying an increase of 203.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.91 and $1.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSV is trading +203.17% off suggested target high and 203.17% from its likely low.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -25% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV)’s Major holders

Gold Standard Ventures Corp insiders hold 7.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.25% of the shares at 43.56% float percentage. In total, 58 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 22.5 Million shares (or 7.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sun Valley Gold LLC with 17.19 Million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $13.41 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 22,500,000 shares. This is just over 7.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.24 Million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about $6.33 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“