Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s traded shares stood at 357,664 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.82, to imply a decline of -7.51% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The CO share’s 52-week high remains $5.25, putting it -37.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $464.33 Million, with an average of 116.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 123.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.13.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) trade information

After registering a -7.51% downside on the day, Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.27-1 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 10.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.83%, and 0.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.6%. Short interest in Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) saw shorts transact 175.52 Million shares and set a 1.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 292.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CO is trading +292.67% off suggested target high and 292.67% from its likely low.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 61.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s Major holders

Global Cord Blood Corporation insiders hold 71.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.32% of the shares at 60.62% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4Million shares (or 3.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 904.8 Thousand shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.2 Million.

We also have Parametric International Equity Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Parametric International Equity Fund holds roughly 29,600 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.82 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.69 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $26.61 Thousand.

