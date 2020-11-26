GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s traded shares stood at 826,117 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.22, to imply a decline of -0.55% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The GAN share’s 52-week high remains $28.95, putting it -78.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.6. The company has a valuation of $469.26 Million, with an average of 1.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 937.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GAN Limited (GAN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.04.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside on the day, GAN Limited (GAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.44- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 12.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.08%, and 2.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.42%. Short interest in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) saw shorts transact 2.69 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.25, implying an increase of 74.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GAN is trading +84.96% off suggested target high and 66.46% from its likely low.

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 119.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

GAN Limited insiders hold 45.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.7% of the shares at 97.7% float percentage. In total, 134 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 5.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Granahan Investment Management Inc. with 841.5 Thousand shares, or about 3.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $14.22 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GAN Limited (GAN) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I holds roughly 1,044,800 shares. This is just over 4.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 446.5 Thousand, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $7.55 Million.

