TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s traded shares stood at 420,692 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.47, to imply a decline of -0.47% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The THS share’s 52-week high remains $53.98, putting it -33.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.5. The company has a valuation of $2.29 Billion, with an average of 591.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 570.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.06.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) trade information

After registering a -0.47% downside on the day, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.13- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.72%, and -3.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.56%. Short interest in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) saw shorts transact 4.76 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.42, implying an increase of 32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THS is trading +60.61% off suggested target high and 6.25% from its likely low.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TreeHouse Foods, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) shares are -23.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.23% against 13.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3.6% this quarter before jumping 27% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.14 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.09 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.14 Billion for this quarter and $1.08 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.3% before jumping 0.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -134.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.55% annually.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s Major holders

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. insiders hold 0.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.1% of the shares at 110.9% float percentage. In total, 362 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.02 Million shares (or 17.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $406.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.76 Million shares, or about 10.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $233.39 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3,500,000 shares. This is just over 6.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $70.1 Million.

