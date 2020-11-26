The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s traded shares stood at 402,189 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 0.9% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The DXYN share’s 52-week high remains $2.55, putting it -13.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $35.58 Million, with an average of 335.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DXYN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) trade information

After registering a 0.9% upside on the day, The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.55-1 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 11.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25%, and 145.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.37%. Short interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw shorts transact 20.5 Million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 122.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXYN is trading +122.22% off suggested target high and 122.22% from its likely low.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $101.56 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $102.65 Million for this quarter and $105.08 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.1% before falling -6.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 83.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 172% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s Major holders

The Dixie Group, Inc. insiders hold 11.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.78% of the shares at 38.24% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hodges Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 10.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gendell, Jeffrey L. with 1.32 Million shares, or about 8.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.18 Million.

We also have Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund holds roughly 1,163,584 shares. This is just over 7.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 168.58 Thousand, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about $155.09 Thousand.

