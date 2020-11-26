Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s traded shares stood at 747,935 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.18, to imply an increase of 6.9% or $1.82 in intraday trading. The PLT share’s 52-week high remains $34.86, putting it -23.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.6. The company has a valuation of $1.16 Billion, with an average of 616.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 977.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Plantronics, Inc. (PLT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PLT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.95.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) trade information

After registering a 6.9% upside on the day, Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.55- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.84%, and 55.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.07%. Short interest in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) saw shorts transact 5.08 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.33, implying a decline of-10.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLT is trading +10.01% off suggested target high and -57.42% from its likely low.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plantronics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) shares are +116.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.15% against 10.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 216.7% this quarter before jumping 176.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -6.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -58.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -464.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s Major holders

Plantronics, Inc. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.27% of the shares at 101.57% float percentage. In total, 235 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.07 Million shares (or 14.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.47 Million shares, or about 13.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $64.78 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 3,672,300 shares. This is just over 8.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.43 Million, or 5.9% of the shares, all valued at about $30.09 Million.

