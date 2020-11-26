NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s traded shares stood at 407,206 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.97, to imply a decline of -7.94% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The NTN share’s 52-week high remains $7.76, putting it -293.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $5.84 Million, with an average of 359.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 872.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) trade information

After registering a -7.94% downside on the day, NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.22 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 11.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.14%, and -9.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.45%. Short interest in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) saw shorts transact 160.04 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 179.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTN is trading +179.19% off suggested target high and 179.19% from its likely low.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.76 Million for this quarter and $5.65 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.3% before jumping 8.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -601.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s Major holders

NTN Buzztime, Inc. insiders hold 7.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.58% of the shares at 16.8% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 98.33 Thousand shares (or 3.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.16 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 21.18 Thousand shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $36Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 20,786 shares. This is just over 0.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.62 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.23 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $35.7 Thousand.

