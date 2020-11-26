MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s traded shares stood at 349,915 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.4, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The MSGN share’s 52-week high remains $17.83, putting it -43.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.52. The company has a valuation of $707.4 Million, with an average of 456.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 464.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give MSGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.55.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside on the day, MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.41- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.87%, and 25.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.74%. Short interest in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) saw shorts transact 10.48 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.6, implying a decline of-22.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSGN is trading -19.35% off suggested target high and -27.42% from its likely low.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MSG Networks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) shares are +0.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.04% against 8.9%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20.3% this quarter before falling -6.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -2.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $155.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $182.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $188.48 Million for this quarter and $184.97 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.7% before falling -1.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 18.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.8% annually.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s Major holders

MSG Networks Inc. insiders hold 5.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.96% of the shares at 119.66% float percentage. In total, 230 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ariel Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.97 Million shares (or 22.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.84 Million shares, or about 11.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $46.32 Million.

We also have Ariel Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Ariel Fund holds roughly 5,134,489 shares. This is just over 11.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.13 Million, or 4.9% of the shares, all valued at about $20.37 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“