JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s traded shares stood at 592,728 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.26, to imply an increase of 0.96% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The JAKK share’s 52-week high remains $14.4, putting it -173.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3. The company has a valuation of $26.03 Million, with an average of 382.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 890.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JAKK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$1.96.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) trade information

After registering a 0.96% upside on the day, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.47-3 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.13%, and 15.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.93%. Short interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw shorts transact 181.19 Million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 4.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAKK is trading +14.07% off suggested target high and -4.94% from its likely low.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JAKKS Pacific, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) shares are -12.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.78% against 1.3%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.6% this quarter before jumping 36.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -14.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $124.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $152.51 Million for this quarter and $66.56 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.2% before falling -2.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -43.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -17.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s Major holders

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. insiders hold 28.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.93% of the shares at 22.29% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Benefit Street Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 287.04 Thousand shares (or 5.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Axar Capital Manasgement L.P. with 114.12 Thousand shares, or about 2.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $433.67 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 41,205 shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $337.88 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.02 Thousand, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about $213.34 Thousand.

