Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s traded shares stood at 444,553 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.87, to imply a decline of -1.69% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The DCTH share’s 52-week high remains $35, putting it -107.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.15. The company has a valuation of $69.45 Million, with an average of 80.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 38.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DCTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$1.11.

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) trade information

After registering a -1.69% downside on the day, Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.82- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 14.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.04%, and 48.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.61%. Short interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) saw shorts transact 151.34 Million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.5, implying an increase of 15.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCTH is trading +18.55% off suggested target high and 12.63% from its likely low.

Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 31.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s Major holders

Delcath Systems, Inc. insiders hold 11.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.2% of the shares at 16.02% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Squarepoint Ops LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 24.93 Thousand shares (or 34.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $289.45 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 22.6 Thousand shares, or about 31.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $262.36 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,946 shares. This is just over 4.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.06 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 Thousand, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $16.83 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“