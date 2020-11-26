Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s traded shares stood at 411,931 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CMCM share’s 52-week high remains $4.24, putting it -112% down since that peak but still an impressive +18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $278.61 Million, with an average of 409.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 217.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMCM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside on the day, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.08-3 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.17%, and 1.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.9%. Short interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw shorts transact 1.11 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $75.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $58.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $155.13 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -51.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -132.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.39% annually.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Cheetah Mobile Inc. insiders hold 11.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16% of the shares at 18.09% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 916.55 Thousand shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 879.43 Thousand shares, or about 2.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.81 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF holds roughly 360,950 shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $743.56 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 282.77 Thousand, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about $701.26 Thousand.

