Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s traded shares stood at 477,637 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.09, to imply a decline of -0.59% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The AKR share’s 52-week high remains $27.17, putting it -80.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.1. The company has a valuation of $1.3 Billion, with an average of 897.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 846.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.08.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) trade information

After registering a -0.59% downside on the day, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.79- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.48%, and 42.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.8%. Short interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) saw shorts transact 2.74 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.17, implying a decline of-12.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AKR is trading +12.66% off suggested target high and -27.1% from its likely low.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acadia Realty Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) shares are +28.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -21.28% against -21.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -133.3% this quarter before falling -30% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -27.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $53.88 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.7 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -29.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -11.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 64.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s Major holders

Acadia Realty Trust insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.9% of the shares at 103.66% float percentage. In total, 273 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.51 Million shares (or 17.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.82 Million shares, or about 14.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $134.57 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,283,268 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.67 Million, or 4.25% of the shares, all valued at about $44.13 Million.

