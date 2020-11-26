Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s traded shares stood at 681,193 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $203.29, to imply an increase of 4.39% or $8.55 in intraday trading. The FVRR share’s 52-week high remains $205, putting it -0.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.32. The company has a valuation of $7.14 Billion, with an average of 1.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FVRR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.12.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

After registering a 4.39% upside on the day, Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $205 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.18%, and 27.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 765.06%. Short interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw shorts transact 1.6 Million shares and set a 1.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $176, implying a decline of-13.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $145 and $210 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FVRR is trading +3.3% off suggested target high and -28.67% from its likely low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fiverr International Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares are +212.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -146.55% against 9.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 250% this quarter before jumping 175% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 75.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $54Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.53 Million for this quarter and $33.23 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 82.9% before jumping 69.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 5.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Fiverr International Ltd. insiders hold 39.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.48% of the shares at 98.01% float percentage. In total, 265 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.08 Million shares (or 9.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $428.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.02 Million shares, or about 3.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $141.87 Million.

We also have Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund holds roughly 519,616 shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 500Thousand, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about $36.91 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“