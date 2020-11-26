Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s traded shares stood at 399,007 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply a decline of -1.17% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FLMN share’s 52-week high remains $7.25, putting it -185.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.6. The company has a valuation of $218.68 Million, with an average of 454.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLMN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.04.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) trade information

After registering a -1.17% downside on the day, Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.62-3 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 3.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.43%, and 6.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.02%. Short interest in Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw shorts transact 369.09 Million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.6, implying an increase of 81.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLMN is trading +214.96% off suggested target high and -1.57% from its likely low.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Falcon Minerals Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares are +2.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.06% against -24.4%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before jumping 20% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -40.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $11.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.05 Million for this quarter and $13.6 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14% before falling -9.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -83.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.2% annually.

FLMN Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Falcon Minerals Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 9.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s Major holders

Falcon Minerals Corporation insiders hold 24.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.18% of the shares at 86.6% float percentage. In total, 108 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.91 Million shares (or 10.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC with 3.48 Million shares, or about 7.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $8.49 Million.

We also have Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,762,308 shares. This is just over 3.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 918.9 Thousand, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $2.94 Million.

