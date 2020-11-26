Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s traded shares stood at 503,712 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.45, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The EDIT share’s 52-week high remains $39.96, putting it -35.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.01. The company has a valuation of $1.84 Billion, with an average of 782.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 869.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EDIT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.75.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside on the day, Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.92- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.36%, and -10.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.54%. Short interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw shorts transact 11.25 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38, implying an increase of 29.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDIT is trading +103.74% off suggested target high and -52.46% from its likely low.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Editas Medicine, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) shares are +8.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.58% against 14%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -1.4% this quarter before falling -15.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 314.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $6.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.12 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.28 Million for this quarter and $5.72 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -49% before jumping 6.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -14.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Editas Medicine, Inc. insiders hold 1.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.84% of the shares at 83.99% float percentage. In total, 314 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.67 Million shares (or 17.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $299.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.71 Million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $160.17 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5,712,794 shares. This is just over 9.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $167.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 Million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about $52.83 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“