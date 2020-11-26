Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s traded shares stood at 295,934 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.55, to imply a decline of -0.14% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The DLTH share’s 52-week high remains $17.3, putting it -18.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.82. The company has a valuation of $477.48 Million, with an average of 390.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 358.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DLTH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.02.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside on the day, Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.91- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.65%, and -13.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.18%. Short interest in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw shorts transact 2.28 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17, implying an increase of 16.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DLTH is trading +51.2% off suggested target high and -17.53% from its likely low.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Duluth Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares are +220.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -13.79% against -21.9%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -300% this quarter before jumping 8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -18.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s Major holders

Duluth Holdings Inc. insiders hold 34.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.38% of the shares at 44.8% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.05 Million shares (or 3.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with 867.5 Thousand shares, or about 2.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $10.6 Million.

We also have Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund holds roughly 315,000 shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 311.56 Thousand, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about $2.3 Million.

