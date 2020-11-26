DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s traded shares stood at 817,837 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $312.55, to imply a decline of -0.25% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The DXCM share’s 52-week high remains $456.23, putting it -45.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $182.07. The company has a valuation of $30.01 Billion, with an average of 1.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DXCM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.92.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside on the day, DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $334.4 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 6.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.06%, and -23.95% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 42.89%. Short interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw shorts transact 2.71 Million shares and set a 2.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $462.94, implying an increase of 48.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $350 and $540 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DXCM is trading +72.77% off suggested target high and 11.98% from its likely low.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DexCom, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) shares are -17.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.85% against 13.9%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before jumping 18.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 29.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $550.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $497.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $462.8 Million for this quarter and $405.1 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.9% before jumping 22.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 175.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.9% annually.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

DexCom, Inc. insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.57% of the shares at 97.95% float percentage. In total, 1047 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.38 Million shares (or 10.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.28 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.57 Million shares, or about 8.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.53 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,631,052 shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 Million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about $999.84 Million.

